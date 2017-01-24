Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy binnenkort naar Steam
NIS America heeft aangekondigd dat Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy, een RPG van Experience, op weg is naar Steam. In de zomer van 2015 verscheen de game bij ons al voor de PS Vita, na een jaar eerder al te zijn verschenen in Japan. De nieuwe pc-versie zal Japans stemmenwerk bevatten met Engelse ondertitels. Een concrete releasedatum is er nog niet, maar men heeft het over "begin 2017".
|
About
From the studio that made Demon Gaze comes Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy, a sci-fi dungeon crawler RPG set in a near future Tokyo. With the city under the constant threat of Variants—genetically engineered monsters—and the emergence of portals leading to a mysterious dimension called the Abyss, the government has established the Code Physics Agency to investigate these mysterious phenomena. The Xth Squad—a unique group of teens modified by the CPA’s Code technology—must evade traps, face down powerful monsters, and investigate the mystery behind the Abyss.
Key Features
Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven op dit artikel.