4gamers.be

Atlus versoepelt richtlijnen voor Persona 5 livestreams

Door Jay, 27-04-2017 09:30

Begin deze maand bleek dat ze bij Atlus geen fan van Persona 5 livestreams zijn. Streamers, YouTubers en content creators in het algemeen kregen relatief zware regels opgelegd, waardoor ze in de praktijk eigenlijk amper iets van de game konden laten zien zonder het risico te lopen een content ID claim te krijgen. Nu echter heeft Atlus de regels wat versoepeld.

In een mededeling erkent Atlus dat het succes van Persona deels ook te danken is aan content creators, en dat het daarom ook de regels voor livestreams en video's versoepelt. Voorheen mocht enkel content tot de in-game datum van 7 juli getoond worden, maar voortaan mogen zaken tot 19 november getoond worden. Dan begint het finale hoofdstuk van de game, dat Atlus omwille van spoilers dus liever niet online ziet verschijnen.

We recognize that our fans are the reason why the game is the major worldwide success it is, and we continue to want them to be able to enjoy the game without fear of being spoiled. However, we also heard your issues with the guidelines and have decided to revise them. Because we want to give players the most access to the game while respecting the original goal, we’re now asking players to refrain from streaming or posting video past the end of the in-game date of 11/19—when the main story gears up for the final act.

We also want to apologize to those of you who saw the previous guidelines blog post as threatening. We want to be transparent about what we do, and the reason we released the guidelines was to give streamers the right information up front. It was never our intention to threaten people with copyright strikes, but we clearly chose the wrong tone for how to communicate this.

Persona 5

  • Release: 04/04/2017
  • Ontwikkelaar: Atlus
  • Uitgever:
In mijn bezit Verwijder 0
Screenshots Trailers

Reacties

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven op dit artikel.

Reageren

Alvorens je een reactie kan plaatsen, moet je eerst even inloggen of registreren. Heb je al een 4Gamers- of 4Tech-account? Log dan gewoon in, want beide sites gebruiken dezelfde account. Makkelijk toch?

Ik heb nog geen account

Registreren kan in minder dan 3 minuten! Klik hier om je te registreren.

Inloggen of registreren met een sociaal netwerk? Dat kan ook!

Inloggen met Steam