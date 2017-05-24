4gamers.be

24-05-2017

Focus Home Interactive heeft onthuld waarmee het dit jaar naar E3 trekt. De volgende games zullen van de partij zijn:

  • Vampyr (DontNod): 45 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay.
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo): A 15 minutes gameplay walkthrough with developer commentary.
  • Call of Cthulhu (Cyanide): A gameplay walkthrough with developer commentary.
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (New World Interactive)
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Cyanide)
  • GreedFall (Spiders)
  • The Surge (Deck13)

Vampyr

  • Release: TBA
  • Ontwikkelaar:
  • Uitgever:
