Focus Home Interactive stelt E3 line-up voor
Focus Home Interactive heeft onthuld waarmee het dit jaar naar E3 trekt. De volgende games zullen van de partij zijn:
- Vampyr (DontNod): 45 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo): A 15 minutes gameplay walkthrough with developer commentary.
- Call of Cthulhu (Cyanide): A gameplay walkthrough with developer commentary.
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (New World Interactive)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse (Cyanide)
- GreedFall (Spiders)
- The Surge (Deck13)
