EA onthult line-up voor EA Play

Door Jay, 26-05-2017 12:20

EA heeft zijn line-up voor EA Play onthuld. EA Play is het eigen event van EA dat rond dezelfde periode als E3 plaatsvindt. De kans is natuurlijk groot dat dit niet de volledige line-up is. Verwacht wordt bijvoorbeeld dat ook het nieuwe IP van BioWare uit de doeken gedaan zal worden.

Line-up EA Play 2017

  • Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II
  • FIFA 18
  • Madden NFL 18
  • NBA LIVE 18
  • The latest Need for Speed™ experience
  • The Sims™ Mobile and The Sims™ 4
  • Battlefield™ 1: In The Name of the Tsar
  • New content from Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes and Titanfall 2
  • Madden NFL Mobile
  • NBA LIVE Mobile
  • EA SPORTS™ FIFA on the Nintendo Switch

