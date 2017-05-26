EA onthult line-up voor EA Play
EA heeft zijn line-up voor EA Play onthuld. EA Play is het eigen event van EA dat rond dezelfde periode als E3 plaatsvindt. De kans is natuurlijk groot dat dit niet de volledige line-up is. Verwacht wordt bijvoorbeeld dat ook het nieuwe IP van BioWare uit de doeken gedaan zal worden.
Line-up EA Play 2017
- Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II
- FIFA 18
- Madden NFL 18
- NBA LIVE 18
- The latest Need for Speed™ experience
- The Sims™ Mobile and The Sims™ 4
- Battlefield™ 1: In The Name of the Tsar
- New content from Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes and Titanfall 2
- Madden NFL Mobile
- NBA LIVE Mobile
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA on the Nintendo Switch
