Hibiki Sakai, een jong kereltje dat al sinds zijn 2 jaar blind is, besloot onlangs om Nintendo een brief te schrijven om hen te bedanken voor de Rhythm Tengoku games, een van de weinige gameseries die hij echt goed kan spelen ondanks zijn blind zijn. Hij vroeg Nintendo ook om meer van deze games te maken. Een goede week later kreeg hij een brief in braille terug van "Good Guy Nintendo".

De brief van Hibiki Sakai

Dear Nintendo,

Hello. My name is Hibiki Sakai and I am in fifth grade. I am blind, but I’ve always wanted to play video games like everyone else. But there aren’t many games I can play at all. The one game I can really play is Rhythm Tengoku. It’s the only game I can enjoy together with others, and I never lose at it. I’ve gotten perfect scores on all the versions on the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Wii, and 3DS too.

So I really, really want you to make more Rhythm Tengoku games. And it’s perfectly fine if you make them a little harder too!

I think that there are a lot of other kids with visual impairments who want to play video games but can’t. So I’d love for you to develop more games for people with handicaps to enjoy playing with others.

I will always support you, Nintendo.

From Hibiki Sakai

Brief van Nintendo

Thank you so much for sending us here at Nintendo your heartwarming letter.

We are so happy to hear that you’ve perfected and enjoyed Rhythm Tengoku, Rhythm Tengoku Gold, Minna no Rhythm Tengoku, and Rhythm Tengoku The Best.

We have passed on your letter to Nintendo’s development department. We want to keep making games that everyone can have fun playing, so thank you for your support.