The new swirl is an evolution of our existing logo that marks a new era for Ubisoft, one with an increased focus on live and digital games as well as a player-centric approach to creating immersive worlds. It all started in 1986 with this rad design – a look inspired by the distinct visual style of the ’80s. At the time, Ubisoft was a local distributor of video games. Nine years later, Rayman was born and Ubisoft introduced the rainbow. This marked the company’s shift from distributor to creator, and highlighted the fact that Ubisoft was creating mainly family-oriented content. In 2003, the swirl appeared on the scene and once again signaled a shift. It followed the acquisition of Red Storm and the creation of new Tom Clancy titles, marking a more mature and diversified approach. Today, we create worlds – worlds that live as video games, comics, movies, TV shows, books, and amusement park rides. Our new logo is minimalist, modern and monochromatic. It’s a window into our worlds, giving a preview of what’s to come by highlighting the artistry that goes into creating them. The swirl and the letter O are both deliberately created to be reminiscent of hand-drawn shapes and represent our human qualities of enthusiasm, curiosity and the grain de folie that Ubisoft is known for. With this new look, we proudly embrace our role as a creator of worlds and invite you, the players, to continue playing, engaging, and growing with us. As we move towards our most exciting time of the year (E3!), you will see this new emblem take on the colors and textures of our worlds, and we can’t wait to hear what you all think.