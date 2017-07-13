YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters aangekondigd
Nintendo heeft YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters aangekondigd voor de Nintendo 3DS. De game verschijnt komende herfst en zal alle content bevatten van YO-KAI WATCH 2: Bony Spirits en YO-KAI WATCH 2: Fleshy Souls, aangevuld met nog wat extraatjes:
- 12 brand new quests, including one that delves into the origins of the mysterious Darknyan
- The chance to befriend 15 Wicked Yo-kai, who have previously only appeared as adversaries
- Exclusive dungeons for owners of Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls – players with save data from one or both of the previous versions can access new dungeons to fight special bosses and befriend exclusive Yo-kai
- New locations to explore, including the fantastical Gera-Gera Resort
- An expanded version of the Yo-kai Watch Blasters local co-op mode, with powerful new bosses to defeat
