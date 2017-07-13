4gamers.be

YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters aangekondigd

Door Jay, 13-07-2017 16:38

Nintendo heeft YO-KAI WATCH 2: Psychic Specters aangekondigd voor de Nintendo 3DS. De game verschijnt komende herfst en zal alle content bevatten van YO-KAI WATCH 2: Bony Spirits en YO-KAI WATCH 2: Fleshy Souls, aangevuld met nog wat extraatjes:

  • 12 brand new quests, including one that delves into the origins of the mysterious Darknyan
  • The chance to befriend 15 Wicked Yo-kai, who have previously only appeared as adversaries
  • Exclusive dungeons for owners of Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls – players with save data from one or both of the previous versions can access new dungeons to fight special bosses and befriend exclusive Yo-kai
  • New locations to explore, including the fantastical Gera-Gera Resort
  • An expanded version of the Yo-kai Watch Blasters local co-op mode, with powerful new bosses to defeat

Yo-Kai Watch

  • Release: 29/04/2016
  • Ontwikkelaar: Level-5
  • Uitgever: Nintendo
