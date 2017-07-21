Blizzard heeft laten weten dat de Game of the Year Edition van Overwatch vanaf volgende week, 28 juli, in de winkelrekken te vinden zal zijn. Deze editie bevat meteen alle personages, mappen en features, evenals enkele digitale extra's:

— Jump into the Nexus with Tracer and surprise your enemies in the blink of an eye. StarCraft II In-game Portraits and Hearthstone Card Back — With portraits of Tracer, Reaper, Pharah, Winston, Bastion, and Soldier: 76, you’re sure to become a champion of the Koprulu Sector. You can also battle it out in Hearthstone with an Overwatch-themed card back fit for a hero!