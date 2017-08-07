Beter laat dan nooit, zullen de mensen achter Grimoire: Heralds of the Winged Exemplar gedacht hebben, en dus werd de game afgelopen vrijdag na 20 jaar ontwikkeling eindelijk gelanceerd via Steam. De ontwikkeling begon in de jaren '90, maar de release werd steeds opnieuw en opnieuw opgeschoven, tot nu dus. Het betreft een old-school RPG/dungeon crawler waarvoor inspiratie werd gehaald bij Wizardry, Might and Magic, Eye of the Beholder en andere first-person, party-based klassiekers. De features zijn alleszins niet min:

600 hours of play possible in a single game

Lush Colorful 2D Hand Drawn Artwork

Retro style MIDI music and 8 bit sound effects

244+ Maps in the game to explore!

Turn-Based strategic combat

Multiple Beginnings, Multiple Endings

144 context sensitive magic spells

14 races, 15 professions, 50 skills

64 intelligent NPCs with 8000+ Words in Vocabulary

Full Sentence Communication with NPCs

240+ monsters each with special powers and defenses

1000+ items, Carry Containers, Global Party Inventory

30 conditions, from Confusion to Disease & Lycanthropy

Automapping, Autowalking, Autohealing

Global Map Atlas With Position Marker

Quest Journal, Hint Prompting, Help Facility, Mini-Quests

Complex LockPicking Interfaces for Doors & Chests

Challenging Puzzles and Rich Interactive Dungeons

Browsable Character Library for up to 100 characters

Up to 12 Commented Postage Stamped Savegames

Multi-themed GUI and customizable screen layouts