Old-school RPG Grimoire na 20 jaar eindelijk gelanceerd
Beter laat dan nooit, zullen de mensen achter Grimoire: Heralds of the Winged Exemplar gedacht hebben, en dus werd de game afgelopen vrijdag na 20 jaar ontwikkeling eindelijk gelanceerd via Steam. De ontwikkeling begon in de jaren '90, maar de release werd steeds opnieuw en opnieuw opgeschoven, tot nu dus. Het betreft een old-school RPG/dungeon crawler waarvoor inspiratie werd gehaald bij Wizardry, Might and Magic, Eye of the Beholder en andere first-person, party-based klassiekers. De features zijn alleszins niet min:
- 600 hours of play possible in a single game
- Lush Colorful 2D Hand Drawn Artwork
- Retro style MIDI music and 8 bit sound effects
- 244+ Maps in the game to explore!
- Turn-Based strategic combat
- Multiple Beginnings, Multiple Endings
- 144 context sensitive magic spells
- 14 races, 15 professions, 50 skills
- 64 intelligent NPCs with 8000+ Words in Vocabulary
- Full Sentence Communication with NPCs
- 240+ monsters each with special powers and defenses
- 1000+ items, Carry Containers, Global Party Inventory
- 30 conditions, from Confusion to Disease & Lycanthropy
- Automapping, Autowalking, Autohealing
- Global Map Atlas With Position Marker
- Quest Journal, Hint Prompting, Help Facility, Mini-Quests
- Complex LockPicking Interfaces for Doors & Chests
- Challenging Puzzles and Rich Interactive Dungeons
- Browsable Character Library for up to 100 characters
- Up to 12 Commented Postage Stamped Savegames
- Multi-themed GUI and customizable screen layouts
