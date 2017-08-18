4gamers.be

Heel wat Belgen aanwezig op Gamescom

Door YoniVL, 18-08-2017 09:39

De Belgische gamesindustrie zet de laatste jaren stappen vooruit en dat is ook te merken bij de aanwezigheid van Belgische ontwikkelaars op een beurs als Gamescom. Op de Belgische stand van Gamescom zijn dan ook zestien bedrijven vertegenwoordigd die gespecialiseerd zijn in het ontwikkelen van games, gaming tools en services. Daarbij wordt dit jaar vooral de focus gelegd om de combinatie van games met AR of VR.

Aanwezige bedrijven:

- Uit Vlaanderen: Cybernetic Walrus, OJOO, Cloudalize, Not A Company, Glowfish Interactive, Crazy Monkey Studios, Happy Volcano, Pajama Llama Games, Triangle Factory

- Uit Brussel: Mode4, Team Panoptes, FrostyFroggs, Apocalypse Hunters

- Uit Wallonië: Black Land Studio, Fishing Cactus, HEAJ: Vidock & AnomalyX Studio

GamesCom screenshot

