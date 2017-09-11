Destinations

• Nessus: If players proceed to fall off of a cliff on Nessus in the Sunken Caverns area, their Ghost may be placed in an area that blocks progression of activities. Players may be required to return to orbit and relaunch the Destination. Cinematics

• Skipping Cinematics: Non-Fireteam Leaders cannot skip in-game cinematics. Fireteam Leads must manually skip the cinematic if the Fireteam desires to. Armor Perks

• Linear Actuators: The functionality of this perk does not always trigger upon the correct requirements. Activities

• Nightfall: Fireteam members who attempt to join a Nightfall Activity in progress will not always qualify for Activity completion. We recommend that all members be within the Fireteam when initially launching the activity. Memorialization

• Emblems: The Lore Scholar emblem will only be awarded to players who have opened the Age of Triumph Record Book within Destiny 1 prior to August 1, 2017. Inventory

• Storage: The first item of Inventory categories cannot be played within the Vault. For example, if a player wishes to place the first Shader present within their inventory into the Vault, they will need to select an alternate sorting for the Shader to be moved from the first slot, then they may proceed to store the item within the Vault. Subclasses

• Sentinel: If a player has swapped their Shoulder Buttons and is guarding when the Titan Sentinel Super ends, they will be temporarily suspended aiming down sights. To resolve the issue, players will need to tap their left bumper. User Interface

• Waypoints: Tracking a Vendor during an activity will not present a waypoint to players.

• Infusion: When an Exotic Weapon or Armor piece is equipped, eligible exotic items under the Infusion tab will be grayed out due to Exotic equipment limits. The item may still be infused as desired.

• Player Inspection: Destiny 2 Currencies, such as Glimmer or Bright Dust, will display as “0” when inspecting an alternate player.

• Roster: Adding or removing a friend on Xbox Live will temporarily remove all friends from the Director Roster on Xbox One.