Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon verschijnt op 16 november
Paradox Interactive laat weten dat Jade Dragon, de nieuwste uitbreiding voor Crusader Kings II, op 16 november verschijnt. De Oosterse uitbreiding kost 14,99 dollar en brengt het volgende met zich mee:
- The Further East: A new “China Screen” lays out the status and desires of the Emperor of China, letting you keep tabs on what he wants and how to earn his grace
- An Eventful History: Random events tip you off to major happenings in distant Cathay, letting you know when the Middle Kingdom might be shifting its center of gravity
- Taoism: A Chinese religion that gives bonuses to stewardship, but spreads very slowly.
- New Asian Tributary System: Submit to the Empire as a tributary, always keeping an eye on the waning power of the Emperor, so you can time your escape to freedom
- Ambitious Adventurers: Disgruntled princes or curious adventurers may leave China to seek their own fortune to the west.
- Amazing Riches: Collect wondrous new Chinese artifacts for your characters, and a new Silk Road system that adjusts returns based on China’s stability.
- Chinese Characters: New Chinese and Tibetan portraits and Chinese units bring the empire to life
- Eight New Casus Bellis: Fight!
