Yuzuki Shijou Innocent cheerful girl. Height: 147cm

Weight: 37kg

Likes: Chocolate One of the mysterious girls who gives Hinako the power of a Reflector. A few days after their encounter, she suddenly shows up at the same school as a transfer student. She’s exceptionally cheerful and has the humor to go with it, and has a personality that can be liked by just about anyone. She also specializes at one-liner jokes. She barely met Hinako, but thinks of her before anyone. Raimu Shijou A realistic girl who follows the principle of result. Height: 146cm

Weight: 36kg

Likes: Marshmallows One of the mysterious girls who gives Hinako the power of a Reflector. She’s in the same school year as her sister Yuzuki. Unlike her sister, she has an efficiency-first mindset, and puts the feeling of others before her own. However, the way she places importance in Hinako is the same as her sister.