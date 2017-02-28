4gamers.be

Openbaar vervoer in uitbreiding Cities: Skylines

Door YoniVL, 28-02-2017 15:51

De nieuwe uitbreiding van Cities: Skylines, Mass Transit, voegt heel wat openbaar vervoer toe. Monorails, ferries, kabelbanen en zelfs zeppelins maken hun opwachting in de game. Gamers die dus last hebben van files die vergelijkbaar zijn met die op de ring rond Antwerpen, die kunnen nu dus eindelijk op zoek naar een oplossing.

Mass Transit will feature:

  • Sick Transit, Glorious Money: Add a wealth of new transit options to your city, and add wealth to your city’s income! Let your citizens get across town in ferries, blimps, cable cars, and monorails! 
  • Orderly Hub, Bub: New mass transit hubs can bring all of your services together, letting citizens change rail lines in one building, or hop from the bus onto the ferry, or even find their way through a sprawling monorail-train-metro station.
  • Become a Roads Scholar: Explore a set of new challenge scenarios focused on solving traffic problems and adding new transit systems.  New road types, bridges and canals adds  variety to your city, and new ways to solve its challenges.  Become an expert in traffic flow, and then use that knowledge to improve your city!
  • New Hats for Chirper: NEW. HATS. FOR CHIRPER.  (and also new unique buildings, policies and achievements. But HATS!)

Cities: Skylines

  • Release: 10/03/2015
  • Ontwikkelaar:
  • Uitgever:
In mijn bezit Verwijder 0
Screenshots Trailers

Reacties

Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven op dit artikel.

Reageren

Alvorens je een reactie kan plaatsen, moet je eerst even inloggen of registreren. Heb je al een 4Gamers- of 4Tech-account? Log dan gewoon in, want beide sites gebruiken dezelfde account. Makkelijk toch?

Ik heb nog geen account

Registreren kan in minder dan 3 minuten! Klik hier om je te registreren.

Inloggen of registreren met een sociaal netwerk? Dat kan ook!

Inloggen met Steam