Verover China in nieuwe uitbreiding Europa Universalis IV
In Mandate of Heaven, de nieuwe uitbreiding van Europa Universalis IV, trekken we naar Azië en meer bepaald naar China ten tijde van de Ming-dynastie, Japan en de Manchu stammen. Daarin moet je onder andere de leiding nemen over het Celestial Empire, zoals dat eerder ook al het geval was bij het Romeinse Rijk.
Mandate of Heaven’s features include:
- Ages and Golden Eras: Earn perks in four historical ages for meeting specific goals, building up to declaring your nation’s single Golden Era - 50 years of prosperity and power.
- Meritocracy: The Chinese emperor can hire good advisors more cheaply, keeping the empire functional no matter who rules.
- Tributaries: Some Asian nations can demand that weaker powers pay an annual tribute, whether in gold, manpower or monarch points.
- Manchu Banners: Manchu provinces can provide cheap and effective Banner armies drawn from the traditional tribe system.
- Japanese Shogunate: Compel the loyalty of your daimyos with new interactions that require them to submit to your authority, contribute to your power or even commit seppuku
- Diplomatic Macrobuilder: Common diplomatic actions are now easily available from the macrobuilder interface.
- New Events and Decisions: Most of these new systems are connected to new event series or decisions, enhancing your historical immersion.
