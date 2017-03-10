World to the West verschijnt in mei
World to the West, dat zich in hetzelfde universum afspeelt als Teslagrad, heeft een releasedatum te pakken. De game verschijnt op 5 mei voor pc, PS4 en Xbox One, en dat zowel digitaal als in retailformaat. Die dag verschijnt ook een Wii U-versie, maar enkel digitaal.
- Play as four heroes, each hailing from individual nations and possessing unique identities and abilities.
- Explore a vibrant world filled with characters who have their own helpful and not-so-helpful agendas.
- Experience seamless transitions between combat and puzzle solving that keep you on your toes.
- Face your enemies head-on with brute force, convince them to see things your way or avoid them altogether. It’s your call!
- Uncover secrets, more secrets and secrets inside secrets. Exploration is key to unveiling World to the West’s mysteries.
- Set in the Teslagrad universe, encounter both new and familiar faces.
