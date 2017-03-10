World to the West, dat zich in hetzelfde universum afspeelt als Teslagrad, heeft een releasedatum te pakken. De game verschijnt op 5 mei voor pc, PS4 en Xbox One, en dat zowel digitaal als in retailformaat. Die dag verschijnt ook een Wii U-versie, maar enkel digitaal.

Play as four heroes, each hailing from individual nations and possessing unique identities and abilities.

Explore a vibrant world filled with characters who have their own helpful and not-so-helpful agendas.

Experience seamless transitions between combat and puzzle solving that keep you on your toes.

Face your enemies head-on with brute force, convince them to see things your way or avoid them altogether. It’s your call!

Uncover secrets, more secrets and secrets inside secrets. Exploration is key to unveiling World to the West’s mysteries.

Set in the Teslagrad universe, encounter both new and familiar faces.