Chaos;Child bevestigd voor het Westen

Door Jay, 26-05-2017 00:01

PQube heeft bevestigd dat Chaos;Child in het derde kwartaal van dit jaar verschijnt in het Westen en dat voor PS4 en PS Vita. Chaos;Child maakt deel uit van de Science Adventure Series, een visual novel reeks waar ook Steins;Gate deel van uitmaakt.

Taking place in Shibuya, Tokyo, several years after an earthquake has nearly destroyed the district, it follows Takuru Miyashiro, a high school student who lost his parents in the earthquake, and his group of friends.

When a series of bizarre murder cases take place in Shibuya, Takuru notices that the dates of the murders match up with a series of murders that happened six years before. Using this knowledge, Takuru and his friends begin to investigate and find themselves embroiled in a dangerous murder mystery…

