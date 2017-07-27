Sony heeft de PlayStation Plus games voor augustus onthuld. De grootste namen zijn Just Cause 3 en Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry (een standalone uitbreiding voor Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag) voor PS4. Hieronder het volledige aanbod:

Just Cause 3 (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (PS4)

That’s You – PS4 (bonus title)

Super Motherload (PS3)

Snake Ball (PS3)

Downwell (PS Vita)

Level 22 (PS Vita)