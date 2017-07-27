4gamers.be

PlayStation Plus games voor augustus bekend

Door Jay, 27-07-2017 10:36

Sony heeft de PlayStation Plus games voor augustus onthuld. De grootste namen zijn Just Cause 3 en Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry (een standalone uitbreiding voor Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag) voor PS4. Hieronder het volledige aanbod:

  • Just Cause 3 (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (PS4)
  • That’s You – PS4 (bonus title)
  • Super Motherload (PS3)
  • Snake Ball (PS3)
  • Downwell (PS Vita)
  • Level 22 (PS Vita)

