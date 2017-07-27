PlayStation Plus games voor augustus bekend
Sony heeft de PlayStation Plus games voor augustus onthuld. De grootste namen zijn Just Cause 3 en Assassin's Creed: Freedom Cry (een standalone uitbreiding voor Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag) voor PS4. Hieronder het volledige aanbod:
- Just Cause 3 (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry (PS4)
- That’s You – PS4 (bonus title)
- Super Motherload (PS3)
- Snake Ball (PS3)
- Downwell (PS Vita)
- Level 22 (PS Vita)
Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven op dit artikel.