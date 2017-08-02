Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition gelanceerd
EA en Respawn hebben een Ultimate Edition van Titanfall 2 gelanceerd. De nieuwe editie lijkt voorlopig wel enkel digitaal beschikbaar te zijn vppr pc, PS4 en Xbox One en dat met een prijskaartje van 39,99 euro. De Ultimate Edition bevat alles van de Digital Deluxe Edition, aangevuld met een Jump Starter Pack. Dat ziet er dus zo uit:
Digital Deluxe Edition Content
- Scorch and Ion Prime Titan skins
- Deluxe Edition Warpaint skin for 6 Titans
- Deluxe Edition Camo that can be applied to all Titans, Pilots, and Weapons.
- Deluxe Edition Nose Art for 6 Titans
- Deluxe Edition Callsign
Jump Starter Pack
- All Titans unlocked
- All Pilot tacticals unlocked
- 10 Double XP tokens
- 500 credits to start that you can spend to unlock gear and cosmetics
- As an extra bonus, Ultimate Edition buyers will also get the Underground R-201 ELITE Warpaint
