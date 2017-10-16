Square Enix en Milestone Gaming hebben Monster Energy Supercross aangekondigd. De game, inclusief officiële licenties, verschijnt op 13 februari 2018 voor pc, PS4 en Xbox One. Later volgt ook nog een release voor de Nintendo Switch.

Features:

• The official 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season with special Monster Energy Cup access.

• Official bikes, iconic tracks, and athletes from both 250SX and 450SX Classes: Chad Reed, Ken Roczen, reigning champion Ryan Dungey and others will race across official challenging tracks.

• An exciting career mode with extreme customization options: Customize both riders and bikes for the maximum flexibility to advance in racing classes.

• A powerful track editor, for endless gameplay possibilities: Players can create, customize and share online their own tracks.

• Top notch graphics for a world-class game quality and a next-level immersive experience: accurate reproduction of bikes, tracks, accessories and athletes’ aspects.